Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99.

