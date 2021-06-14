Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $107.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.