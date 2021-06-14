Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 765 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $74.93 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

