VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VPR Brands stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. VPR Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand.

