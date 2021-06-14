Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,175,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577,360 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises approximately 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 7.77% of ACI Worldwide worth $349,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,138 shares of company stock worth $2,645,836 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.