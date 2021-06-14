Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $290.22 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,453,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $290,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $202.78 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.74 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

