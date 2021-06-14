Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 808,689 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of TransUnion worth $250,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $106.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

