Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 321,315 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321,315 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $191,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $169.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.