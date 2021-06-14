Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 9,613 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $171,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO opened at $375.19 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.08.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

