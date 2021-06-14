Warburg Research Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.97 ($8.19).

AT1 opened at €7.07 ($8.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.58. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

