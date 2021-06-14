Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 22,987 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $70.29. 47,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,017. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.