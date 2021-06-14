Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $272.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

