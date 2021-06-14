Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.19. 758,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,726,964. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

