Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $129.41. 24,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,945. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

