Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.72. 38,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,946. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

