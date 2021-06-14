Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 154.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 284,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,061. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.