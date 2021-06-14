Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 59,538 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,538 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 96,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,651. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

