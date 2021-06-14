WBI Investments Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WBI Investments increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 84.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of WBI Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WBI Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,231,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

