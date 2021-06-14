WBI Investments Buys 20,835 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.3% of WBI Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WBI Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 646,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Target by 58.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Target by 3.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,714. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

