WBI Investments Buys New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.85. 38,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.