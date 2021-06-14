WBI Investments Has $2.11 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

WBI Investments grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $191.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,983. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.73. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

