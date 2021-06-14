WBI Investments Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

WBI Investments raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $107,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,426,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,226. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

