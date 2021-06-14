WBI Investments Invests $1.85 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

