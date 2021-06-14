WBI Investments Invests $2.65 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.06. 145,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,524,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

