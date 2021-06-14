Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 99,298 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 586.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,834,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.45. 200,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

