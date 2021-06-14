Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,968 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 391,935 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 6,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.