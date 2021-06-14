Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

