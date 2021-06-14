Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.85. 71,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.