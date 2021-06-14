Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.54. 300,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $264.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

