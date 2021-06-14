Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 17.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Aflac by 19.6% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

AFL traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $55.79. 36,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.