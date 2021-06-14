Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 309,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

