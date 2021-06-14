Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.