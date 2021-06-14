Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 244,715 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,187. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

