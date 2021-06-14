Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,720.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

NYSE CMG traded up $36.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,403.65. 4,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,418.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $971.00 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

