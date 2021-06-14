White Pine Capital LLC Has $715,000 Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Amtech Systems worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ASYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

