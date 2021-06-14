White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1,262.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in APA by 92.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 78.6% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

