White Pine Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. urban-gro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Jim Dennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,570.

urban-gro Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.