White Pine Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,501,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 513,712 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 450,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $5,858,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $5,435,000.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

