White Pine Capital LLC Sells 900 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nautilus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nautilus by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $518.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

