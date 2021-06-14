White Pine Capital LLC Takes $466,000 Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $26,141.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $29,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,616.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

KVHI stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

