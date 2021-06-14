Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $55.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $52.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

