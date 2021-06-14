Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.84 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $36.52 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.84 or 0.00055037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00169374 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00184975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.01063610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,743.96 or 1.00162516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,797,165 coins and its circulating supply is 1,672,165 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

