Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.94. The stock had a trading volume of 643,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

