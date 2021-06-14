Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 199.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

