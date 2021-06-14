WOM Protocol (WOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $412,998.00

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $412,998.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

