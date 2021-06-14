Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,845 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,671,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.05. 20,937,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,169,777. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

