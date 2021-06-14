Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Workspace Group stock remained flat at $$12.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

