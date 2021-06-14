WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.60

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.60 and last traded at C$18.55, with a volume of 60759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIR.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.02.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

