X Financial (XYF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($2.18). The company had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%.

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

