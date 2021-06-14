Xiotri Market Capitalization Hits $881,735.71 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $881,735.71 and approximately $3,315.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for about $199.58 or 0.00492483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.00804995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.22 or 0.07926546 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

